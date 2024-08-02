iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.63. 2,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

