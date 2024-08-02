iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.04

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.04 and traded as low as $15.22. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 2,368,426 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4,093.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

