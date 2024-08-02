iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW) Trading Down 2.3%

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.75 and last traded at $46.97. 4,089 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.05.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.

