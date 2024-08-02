iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.76 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.