iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW) Shares Down 1.3%

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.23 and last traded at $49.45. Approximately 6,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.09.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63.
The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.
