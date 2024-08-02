Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.37

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.37 and traded as low as $12.58. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 25,773 shares trading hands.

Isuzu Motors Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 5.22%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

