ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.83

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.83 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 81.25 ($1.05). ITV shares last traded at GBX 80.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 14,576,628 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITV shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.41) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

ITV Price Performance

ITV Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,604.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

Further Reading

