Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IE. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,361,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 299,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 585,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 120,243 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 547,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 425,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

IE opened at $9.30 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 3,007.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

