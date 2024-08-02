Jack A. Pacheco Sells 13,333 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $308,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.81.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 32,469.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

