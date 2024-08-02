James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $295.33

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 295.33 ($3.80) and traded as high as GBX 341.05 ($4.39). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 338.50 ($4.35), with a volume of 36,309 shares trading hands.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 317.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 295.33. The company has a market capitalization of £167.80 million, a PE ratio of -329.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

