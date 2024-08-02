James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on James River Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
View Our Latest Report on James River Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group
James River Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ JRVR opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. James River Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.17.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.
James River Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -9.57%.
About James River Group
James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.
