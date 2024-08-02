Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) versus International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Head to Head Comparison

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 0.38% 4.78% 0.94% International Money Express 9.02% 43.75% 11.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $186.45 million 0.24 $720,000.00 $0.27 137.04 International Money Express $658.73 million 1.10 $59.51 million $1.67 13.35

This table compares Janel and International Money Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Janel. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Janel and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67

International Money Express has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Janel.

Volatility & Risk

Janel has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Money Express beats Janel on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

