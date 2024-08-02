Janney Montgomery Scott Reiterates Neutral Rating for Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $866.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at $631,695.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 61.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

