Janney Montgomery Scott Reiterates Neutral Rating for Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier Financial
Premier Financial Stock Down 4.5 %
Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial
In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at $631,695.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 61.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Premier Financial Company Profile
Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Financial
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.