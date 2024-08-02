Jefferies Financial Group Lowers CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target to $13.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CCCS opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,177 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $42,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,802,280 shares of company stock valued at $772,070,710. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 435,866 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Teca Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,325,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 189,677 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,887,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 250,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.