Jefferies Financial Group Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.76.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $224.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 423.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $140.52 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,557,956.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 122,244 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

