Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Up 9.5 %
JROOF opened at 0.13 on Thursday. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12-month low of 0.09 and a 12-month high of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.14.
