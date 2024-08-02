Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Up 9.5 %

JROOF opened at 0.13 on Thursday. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 12-month low of 0.09 and a 12-month high of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.14.

Get Jericho Energy Ventures alerts:

About Jericho Energy Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.