Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAIW) Shares Up 15.9%

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAIW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 4,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 49,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Jet.AI Stock Up 15.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Jet.AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jet.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet.AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.