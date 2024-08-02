John Barkidjija Sells 1,488 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $43,538.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,018.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Barkidjija also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, John Barkidjija sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $226,400.00.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BY opened at $26.98 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $8,246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BY shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

