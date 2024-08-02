John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $175,679,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the first quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 50,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 280,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

