John Joseph Johnston Sells 3,000 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $14,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00.

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 83.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

