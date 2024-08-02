John K. Handy Sells 6,424 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) EVP John K. Handy sold 6,424 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $417,624.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,747.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 2.9 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 35,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 14,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

