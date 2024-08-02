Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Johnson Outdoors Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.83 million, a P/E ratio of 86.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Read More
