Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.83 million, a P/E ratio of 86.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 39.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 163,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 43.7% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

