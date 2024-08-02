Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $146.45

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.45 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.07). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 158.40 ($2.04), with a volume of 689,201 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 170 ($2.19) to GBX 185 ($2.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 155 ($1.99) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £646.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2,640.00, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 146.45.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.

