Jonathan C. Locker Purchases 6,200 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Loews Stock Performance

L opened at $79.21 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $61.29 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Loews by 244.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

