Jorge Colon Sells 33,081 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,512,794.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,125.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OFG Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

OFG stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.09 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of OFG Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,906,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after buying an additional 63,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 100,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 225,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

