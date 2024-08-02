Joshua R. Disbrow Purchases 7,000 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) Director Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zynex Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.66 million, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. Zynex’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Zynex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 200.0% in the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 24.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading

