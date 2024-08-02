JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $270.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $242.26 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.