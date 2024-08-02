JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $60.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

FR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

