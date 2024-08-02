JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $188.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $186.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $203.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average of $184.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

