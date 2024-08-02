JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $73.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

Mondelez International stock opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 623.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

