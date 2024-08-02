JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $120.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.28. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,093,000 after buying an additional 185,355 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.