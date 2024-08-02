JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $565.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.73.

Get S&P Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $490.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.65 and a 200-day moving average of $438.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $502.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.