JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.07) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.56) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.86) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.36) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.43) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 632.14 ($8.13).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 453.90 ($5.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 467.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 480.63.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.90), for a total transaction of £2,087,720.19 ($2,685,516.07). In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,585.80). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.90), for a total transaction of £2,087,720.19 ($2,685,516.07). Insiders acquired 5,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,031 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

