JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $135.02

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.02 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.75). JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.72), with a volume of 950,783 shares.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £393.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,350.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.20.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts alerts:

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s payout ratio is -12,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

In related news, insider Ranjan Ramparia bought 10,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($17,108.31). 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.