JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $135.02

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.02 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.75). JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.72), with a volume of 950,783 shares.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £393.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,350.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.20.
JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s payout ratio is -12,500.00%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts
About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.