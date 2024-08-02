Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Short Interest Update

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
JTC Stock Performance
Shares of JTC stock opened at C$13.45 on Thursday. JTC has a 1 year low of C$7.68 and a 1 year high of C$13.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.85.
