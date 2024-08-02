Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,596.03

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £105.96 ($136.30) and traded as low as GBX 9,620 ($123.75). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 9,700 ($124.77), with a volume of 14,150 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Judges Scientific Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of £639.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6,736.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is £105.96.

In related news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £106.11 ($136.49), for a total transaction of £116,721 ($150,142.78). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5 shares of company stock valued at $54,700. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

