Julie McEwan Purchases 32,052 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) insider Julie McEwan bought 32,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £5,128.32 ($6,596.76).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Julie McEwan bought 29,499 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.83 ($6,450.77).

On Friday, May 31st, Julie McEwan bought 27,778 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000.04 ($6,431.75).

Hostmore Stock Down 0.3 %

MORE opened at GBX 15.55 ($0.20) on Friday. Hostmore plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.52 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20.

Hostmore Company Profile

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

