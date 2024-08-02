Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 29,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 58,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

