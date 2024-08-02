Kades & Cheifetz LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,116,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $419,716,000 after buying an additional 133,010 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 46,891 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $417.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $440.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $309.45 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.