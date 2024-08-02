Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.79% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $169,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,839,000 after acquiring an additional 68,987 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 51,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.29). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey acquired 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.23 per share, with a total value of $199,871.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,166.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

