Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,875 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 348,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Karat Packaging by 11.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karat Packaging by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $1,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $573.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.76 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.59%.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

