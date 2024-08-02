Karin Hoeing Acquires 317 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) insider Karin Hoeing purchased 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,778 ($22.87) per share, with a total value of £5,636.26 ($7,250.14).

Shares of Smiths Group stock opened at GBX 1,750 ($22.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,611.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,724.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,670.34. Smiths Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,791 ($23.04).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.04) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

