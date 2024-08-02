Kathleen M. Whalen Sells 2,987 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $363.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $369.41.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after buying an additional 1,183,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after buying an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $131,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.