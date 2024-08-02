Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $11.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.75 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $796.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 392.62, a current ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,538 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,838,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

