Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) to “Moderate Buy”

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Coastal Financial Price Performance

CCB stock opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $35.67 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $707.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts predict that Coastal Financial will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coastal Financial news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $45,961.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 642.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 22,360.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

