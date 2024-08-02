Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,106 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 103,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $10.41 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently -24.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

