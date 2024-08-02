Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,971 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 533,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,470,000 after buying an additional 45,361 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 9,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $8,026,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,221,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $788,099,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,126 shares of company stock worth $17,617,549. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $171.54 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

