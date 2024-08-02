Kevin M. Nunley Buys 600 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin M. Nunley purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,832.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,500.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $33.99 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $592.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 19.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

HTBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

