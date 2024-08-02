KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

