Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) vs. C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Head-To-Head Comparison

C.P. Pokphand and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of C.P. Pokphand shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

C.P. Pokphand has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

C.P. Pokphand pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for C.P. Pokphand and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.P. Pokphand 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares C.P. Pokphand and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.P. Pokphand N/A N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 14.50% 154.59% 14.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C.P. Pokphand and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.P. Pokphand $4.33 billion 0.82 $2.16 billion N/A N/A Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $3.01 billion 1.77 $396.23 million $0.71 12.20

C.P. Pokphand has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V..

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. beats C.P. Pokphand on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.P. Pokphand

CP Pokphand Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food. The Vietnam Agri-Food segment breeds, farms, and sells livestock and aquatic animals. The Investment and Property Holding segment manages and leases out residential and commercial projects. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups. In addition, the company offers pets shampoos, sprays, repellents, and cleaners. Further, it provides liquid hand soap, foaming liquid soap, and liquid body wash; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, pre-folded products for adults. Additionally, the company offers anti-bacterial gels; disinfectant sprays; face masks; dispensers; hand towels; and industrial cleaning cloths. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Evenflo, Pétalo, Suavel, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark, and Escudo brands. The company exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

